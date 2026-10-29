Hyrox has entered into a partnership with World Triathlon, under which the hybrid race has been recognized as a discipline of the global triathlon governing body. The agreement brings Hyrox closer to its stated goal of securing Olympic and Paralympic status for the discipline, BBC Sport reports.

Three race formats

The hybrid races will be held in three formats — ultimate, fast and ultra. All of them will be sanctioned and regulated by World Triathlon.

Hyrox will remain responsible for world championships, continental and national championships for elite athletes in the ultimate format. This format corresponds to the current Hyrox competition format, while fast and ultra provide high-intensity and extended variations of the discipline, respectively.

Hyrox was founded in 2017 as a predominantly indoor discipline. Participants complete eight stages, each consisting of one kilometre of running and a physical exercise. The programme includes a ski erg, sled push and pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, kettlebell carries, sandbag lunges and wall-ball throws.

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Criticism from triathletes

World Triathlon President Antonio Arimany described hybrid racing as a natural evolution of the movement. According to him, the partnership should give national federations new opportunities to attract participants and new audiences.

At the same time, some triathletes reacted critically to the decision. British Olympic champion Alex Yee published a poll among his followers: in the first hours, 82% of respondents opposed the move. British triathlete Max Stapley criticized the joint announcement, while Polish Olympic triathlete Roksana Słupek said that the two sports have nothing in common and questioned the benefit of the partnership for triathlon.

Only sports overseen by recognized international federations that comply with the Olympic Charter, the World Anti-Doping Code and the Olympic Movement Code on the Prevention of the Manipulation of Competitions can be included in the Olympic and Paralympic Games programme.

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