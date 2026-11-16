Andriy Yarmolenko, the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League, is preparing to end his professional soccer career and take on a management role with Kyiv’s Dynamo.

The 37-year-old soccer player is expected to retire from professional sports this winter, after which he will join the management of the Kyiv-based club.

According to former Dynamo and national team player Denys Boyko, Dynamo president Ihor Surkis has offered Yarmolenko the position of sporting director, and Yarmolenko is already beginning to prepare for his new role following the end of his playing career.

“Yarmolenko is still playing on the field for now, but he is gradually taking on the responsibilities of a sporting director. He is already involved in the team’s internal affairs. A sporting director’s job isn’t just about bringing players in or letting them go. This person goes into the locker room and talks with the players. And, of course, the coach should receive support from someone like Yarmolenko,” said Boiko.

It should be noted that Yarmolenko will terminate his player contract with “Dynamo” early. The contract is valid until the end of the season, but Andriy has decided to end his career.

Former Dynamo and national team player Denys Boiko spoke about this on the YouTube channel of well-known TV host and commentator Igor Tsyganyk.

We previously reported that Yarmolenko had signed a new contract with Dynamo.

Yarmolenko has scored more goals than Shevchenko in the Ukrainian Cup.

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