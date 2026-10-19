Igor Kostyuk briefly commented on his dismissal from his coaching position at Dynamo

Igor Kostyuk, the former head coach of Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” offered a brief comment on his dismissal on October 18 following his team’s loss in their latest match.

On October

18, Kostyuk was dismissed from his position as Dynamo’s head coach. Afterward, a Tribuna.com reporter reached out to him asking for comment on the situation and inquired whether he felt comfortable speaking at that moment.

“It’s awkward with ‘Tribuna,’” Kostyuk replied.

Ihor Surkis, president of Kyiv’s Dynamo, dismissed Ihor Kostyuk from his position as head coach of the first team following the match against Polissya.

The match against “Polissya” ended in a loss for “Dynamo,” despite the fact that the Zhytomyr team was down a man as early as the fifth minute of the game. Polissya forward Ihor Krasnopir, who scored three goals, was the hero of the match.

On November 27, 2025, Kostyuk became the interim head coach of Dynamo’s first team, and on December 17, he was officially appointed to the position. In the 2025–2026 season, under his leadership, the Kyiv team won the Ukrainian Cup.

As a reminder, Polish coach Maciej Kędziorek temporarily took charge of Kyiv’s Dynamo following Igor Kostyuk’s dismissal. The decision was made following the capital club’s 1–3 loss to Polissya Zhytomyr in the ninth round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Read us on