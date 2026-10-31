The Board of Control for Cricket in India has added fast bowler Aaqib Nabi to the national squad for the first three One Day Internationals against New Zealand. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the 29-year-old player was initially selected only for the fourth and fifth matches of the series.

Replacement due to injury

Nabi joined the team from the start of the series a day after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out with a hamstring injury. In September, Nabi made his India debut in a match against the West Indies.

Squad for the start of the series

Shubman Gill will captain India in the first three matches. The squad also includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.

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Other players in the squad include Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh. Nitish Kumar Reddy will play only in the first match.

The five-match ODI series will run from November 4 to 15. After it, India and New Zealand will play a two-match Test series starting on November 19. Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the fourth and fifth ODIs.

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