After the FIFA Council meeting held on October 15 in Zurich, Switzerland, the organization’s president Gianni Infantino said he has the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of the football world. In an interview with BBC Sport, he also dismissed questions about a possible resignation after the withdrawal of a controversial proposal to transfer part of FIFA’s commercial rights to a private investment firm. Anadolu Agency reports.

Infantino said that disagreements in world football are normal, but after discussing different positions, it is necessary to move on. Calls for his resignation intensified two months ago amid the dispute over the FIFA Forward Enterprise project.

Withdrawal of the FFE project

The proposal envisaged transferring part of FIFA’s commercial rights to a private investment firm through a new commercial structure. In particular, it concerned rights related to FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup.

In September, the English Premier League, Germany’s Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A called for fundamental reform of FIFA. They accused world football’s governing body of excessively concentrating regulatory, commercial and political powers in the presidency.

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The FFE plan was withdrawn within days of its details emerging, prompting criticism from the presidents of several football confederations and leading European leagues.

Support from the Asian Confederation

At the FIFA Council meeting on October 15, Infantino apologized for mistakes in communication and consultations regarding the proposal. Football Association chair and FIFA vice president Debbie Hewitt said that after three and a half hours of discussion, a number of questions still remained unanswered.

At the same time, Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa expressed support for Infantino’s candidacy for a new presidential term. Earlier, he, together with the heads of UEFA and CONCACAF, criticized the FFE project, calling it a fundamental breach of trust. Infantino has led FIFA since 2016 and will run in the organization’s presidential election in March 2027.

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