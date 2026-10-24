Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in a Premier League match at Portman Road. The visitors had a significant advantage in the number of chances but were unable to secure a win, Sky Sports News reports.

Goals before the break

Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 13th minute through a goal by Neco Williams. Ipswich equalised before the break: in the 41st minute, Julio Enciso capitalised on an error by visiting defender Nikola Milenkovic.

Forest had 17 shots compared with seven for their opponents and created chances with a total expected-goals figure of 2.31. Despite this, the team scored only one goal. Leif Davis cleared the ball off Ipswich’s goal line twice, while Liam Delap and Callum Hudson-Odoi failed to convert their chances.

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The Diop incident

A separate key moment of the match was Ipswich centre-back Issa Diop’s foul on James McAtee. Referee Thomas Bramall reviewed the incident on the pitch after a VAR recommendation, as it concerned a possible denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity, but showed Diop a yellow card. Nottingham Forest were unhappy that the defender was not sent off.

According to the outlet, Forest have scored six goals from an expected 13.4 this season. After eight matches, the team has only one win.

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