Ireland’s women’s rugby team defeated South Africa 40-27 in the first of two WXV Global Series matches in Cape Town. Ireland scored six tries and secured victory during their first visit to South Africa, BBC Sport reports.

Ireland lead after the first half

In a tense opening period, Aoife Dalton, Linda Djougang and Jane Clohessy scored tries for Ireland. For the hosts, Aseza Hele, Vainah Ubisi and Maria Tshiremba scored. The Irish team went into the break with a 21-17 lead.

In the second half, Beibhinn Parsons and captain Erin King extended the visitors’ advantage. In the first half, King received a yellow card for a high tackle. Lerato Makua reduced South Africa’s deficit, but Djougang’s second try effectively decided the outcome of the match.

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Six tries against five

Late in the game, Alichia Arries scored a try for the South African team, but it did not affect the final result. Djougang scored a double, while Dannah O’Brien made five conversions for Ireland. Jakkie Cilliers made one conversion for South Africa.

The return match between the teams will take place on October 31 at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

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