The International Volleyball Federation, FIVB, is holding consultations on the calendar for 2029–2032. Under the proposal, the summer would be reserved for the Nations League, while top-level national team competitions could be moved to a winter window in December and January, Interia Sport reports.

Italian clubs oppose the changes

Gino Sirci, owner and president of the Italian club Sir Susa Scai Perugia, called for the FIVB initiative to be blocked. In his view, a winter break for national team matches would reduce the audience for club tournaments and sponsorship revenue, as well as gradually weaken the role of clubs.

Sirci launched a campaign with the hashtag NoClubsNoVolley, meaning “No clubs, no volleyball.” Together with three team players, including Kamil Semeniuk, and coach Angelo Lorenzetti, he called for the new calendar to be stopped. According to Interia Sport, Perugia could be supported by 25 clubs in opposition to the project.

Lorenzetti warned that the new scheme could increase the risk of injuries. Semeniuk also pointed to the significant physical and psychological burden on volleyball players and a possible lack of time for full training for teams competing in all tournaments.

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Polish federation supports the project

Polish Volleyball Federation President Sebastian Świderski supported the proposed calendar. He noted that clubs currently lose players for five to six months because of national team matches, while after the national team season ends in September, senior national teams have no activity until the end of May.

According to Świderski, the new scheme provides for 35 weeks for the club calendar instead of the current 29–30. Under the current proposal, the club season would end in the second half of May, while the next one could begin at the end of August. At the same time, he acknowledged that the document has shortcomings, including regarding the staging of the Club World Championship at the end of the season.

Polsat Sport expert Jakub Bednaruk saw in the reform an opportunity to streamline transfers through a separate window for negotiations. According to him, the changes are supported by Poland, Turkey and Japan. If the project is approved, it will come into force in the season after the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

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