Media in Italy have reported a new muscle strain suffered by Juventus’ Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik. According to Interia Sport, journalist Mirko Nicolino also reported the 32-year-old footballer’s health problems.

Rehabilitation interrupted

The outlet tuttojuve.com writes that Milik suffered a new muscle injury, which forced him to interrupt his rehabilitation again. It noted that the forward has recently had a series of physical problems and was trying to return to regular appearances.

According to Interia Sport, Milik has played only two official matches this year, both in the previous season. In the current campaign, he has not even made Juventus’ bench because of injuries that have slowed his career.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Not registered for Serie A and European competitions

The Pole was not included in the Turin club’s squad list for Serie A and European cup matches. Therefore, he could potentially play only in Italian Cup fixtures.

According to tuttojuve.com, citing Gazzetta, the main task for Milik remains recovering without unnecessary risk. The footballer’s rehabilitation timeframe after the new injury has not yet been named.

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