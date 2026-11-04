Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Russian and Belarusian hockey players will not compete at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Alberta. The tournament is due to take place in late December and early January, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Mark Carney’s statement

According to Carney, Canada will not allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to represent their countries at competitions in Canada while the war against Ukraine continues. He separately clarified that the Russian team will not take part specifically in the World Junior Championship.

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The Canadian prime minister made the statement during a televised press conference after the summit in Antigua. He called Russia’s war against Ukraine illegal, unjustified and horrific.

Sports arbitration decision

Canada had previously condemned the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which last week allowed Russians to participate in International Ice Hockey Federation competitions. On the same day, the hockey federations of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic said they would not play against Russia at the men’s World Championship scheduled for next year in Germany.

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