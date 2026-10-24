In the United Kingdom, Chancellor John Healy is expected to announce the allocation of £7 million for a full study into the possibility of bidding to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in northern England in the 2040s. The Guardian reports.

The funding will be directed toward assessing the feasibility of a potential bid. If successful, the Games could be held in northern England in the 2040s. They would be the first Olympic and Paralympic Games in the United Kingdom since London 2012.

What will be studied

The study is expected to determine how the Games could be organised in practice. In particular, it will assess the types of sports venues required, transport connections, the possible cost of the project and the prospects for a successful bid.

The government, UK Sport, mayors of northern England, the British Olympic Association and ParalympicsGB are expected to be involved in the work. The Olympic and Paralympic associations will ultimately be responsible for submitting the bid.

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Support for the initiative

In May, the government had already instructed UK Sport to prepare an assessment that could be used for a potential bid to host an international sporting event in the 2040s. In June, mayors from different regions of northern England met in Sheffield to discuss such a possibility.

More than 40 Olympians, Paralympians and elite athletes supported the initiative in a joint statement. They include Laura Kenny, Jason Kenny, Sarah Storey, Beth Tweddle and Tom Pidcock.

Andy Burnham said that an Olympic bid could open up new opportunities for the country’s cities and towns. Healy also noted that the experience of London 2012 demonstrates the United Kingdom’s ability to host global sporting events.

The British Olympic Association, ParalympicsGB and UK Sport welcomed the funding news in a joint statement. At the same time, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had previously criticised the idea of a bid without the British capital, calling its exclusion a missed opportunity.

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