Carrick reports difficult talks with Man United players — The Guardian

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick said he had held difficult talks with the players and the club’s management over the unsuccessful start to the season. As The Guardian reports, the team had not won any of their last eight matches and, ahead of the upcoming round, sat 16th among the league’s 20 clubs, one point above the relegation zone.

Talks at the club

After last Sunday’s defeat to Bournemouth, Carrick’s position came under threat. However, the coach has so far kept his job and received an opportunity to change the situation, starting with Saturday’s match against Chelsea.

Carrick made it clear that he spoke this week with sporting director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada. According to him, communication between himself, the players, the executives and the club’s owners is not always pleasant, but the team must hear the truth in order to move forward.

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Fans’ reaction

After Sunday’s 0-3 defeat, fans supported Carrick as he walked around the pitch. After the coach went into the tunnel, they booed the players over their poor performance and what they saw as insufficient commitment.

Carrick noted that the players are painfully experiencing the current results but want to rectify the situation. He also stressed that he does not want to separate himself from the team and believes that the players, coaching staff and fans must go through this period together. Responding to Gary Neville’s comments about possible issues with the professionalism of certain players, Carrick said that Neville often speaks out.

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