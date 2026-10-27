Michael Carrick will remain Manchester United's head coach for Saturday's Premier League match against Chelsea. As Sky Sports reports, Carrick led the team's training session on Tuesday. Together with the players, he will have an opportunity to turn the current situation around.

Winless run

Manchester United have not won in eight consecutive matches across all competitions. The run continued after Sunday's 0-3 home defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

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After eight league matches, the team have seven points. They are one point and two places above the relegation zone.

Upcoming matches

The away match against Chelsea will take place on Saturday afternoon and will begin a difficult week for Manchester United. The team will then host Roma before playing a Premier League match against Aston Villa.

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