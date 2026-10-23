Polish ski jumper Kacper Tomasiak made a 144-metre jump on Friday during qualification for the Summer Grand Prix in Klingenthal, Germany. He flew four metres beyond the hill and finished the attempt with a telemark landing, Interia Sport reports.

Qualification attempt

The qualification determined the participants of Saturday's competition. Leading jumpers took part, and when Tomasiak sat on the start bench, Austrian Jan Hörl was in the lead.

Before qualification, the Pole placed 10th and 12th in training attempts. He made his 144-metre jump in qualification.

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Form check

Earlier, after the Polish championships, Tomasiak told the Polish Press Agency that he was generally satisfied with his progress, although not all of his jumps satisfied him. According to him, his level of preparation was close to the one he and his coach aim to achieve in winter.

The athlete also noted that competition with the world's elite would be a more serious test. The Summer Grand Prix event in Klingenthal became such a test for him ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

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