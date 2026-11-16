Kazakhstan is organizing a training camp for young Ukrainian athletes

Kazakhstan is ready to host Ukrainian child athletes for training camps to provide them with the opportunity to practice sports in safe and comfortable conditions. The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ukraine has expressed its willingness to assist in organizing such camps. This was announced by Matviy Bidny, Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports.

“Kazakhstan has already hosted Ukrainian children—particularly those from communities near the front lines—on health retreats on multiple occasions and plans to continue this initiative. We have now discussed the possibility of extending this support to children’s sports teams,” Bidnyi wrote on Facebook following a meeting with Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Tolezhan Barlybayev.

The parties also discussed Bidnyi’s upcoming visit to Astana to participate in a meeting of the WADA Executive Committee.

"I plan to meet with Kazakhstan’s Minister of Tourism and Sports and learn about their experience in transforming sports education and science," the minister noted.

This was reported by Matviy Bidnyi, Minister of Youth and Sports.

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