Kędziorek compared Yarmolenko's emotions to Ronaldo's behavior

Dynamo’s acting head coach, Maciej Kędziorek, explained Andriy Yarmolenko’s emotional behavior on the field.

According to him, the winger is very ambitious and strives to win every match.

The Polish coach said he appreciates the player’s passion and character. He emphasized that these qualities are precisely what have helped Yarmolenko achieve success.

Kędziorek also noted that Cristiano Ronaldo and many other players behave in a similar way. In his opinion, this is a sign of high ambition.

In their debut match under Kędziorek, Dynamo secured a 3-1 victory over Kudrivka. Yarmolenko started the game but was substituted in the second half.

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka could be sidelined for up to eight weeks due to a quadriceps injury he sustained in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The 25-year-old was substituted early in the game, which ended in a 2–2 draw.

The 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final will take place on December 16 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

France’s Marseille lost to Austria’s Sturm in Graz, Austria, in a third-round match of the Europa League group stage.

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