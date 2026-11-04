Kenya’s girls’ rugby sevens team defeated Australia 17:12 in the final of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, and won the gold medal. This is the first gold medal for a Kenyan team at any Olympic Games, Nation Kenya reports.

Decisive try in overtime

Regulation time ended in a 12:12 draw. In extra time, Mitchell Chemtai scored the winning try for Kenya. In the first half, Zain Hibo levelled the score after a try by Australia’s Darcy Mackay — 5:5.

After the break, Grace Buchanan put Australia ahead, and Billie Beckus converted the try. Beckus was later temporarily sent off for an infringement, after which Kenya responded with a try by Josephine Kerubo. Diana Wanjiru converted it and levelled the score, sending the game into extra time.

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Road to the final

In the group stage, the Kenyan team finished second in Group A. It defeated China 12:5 and Senegal 19:0 but lost to Australia 5:17. In the semifinal, Kenya beat Madagascar 15:5, while Australia defeated the Czech Republic 19:10.

Against Madagascar, Evelyn Afande and Mikeal Mmboga scored tries, with Mmboga crossing the opponents’ try line twice. Before this, the best result of Kenya’s women’s rugby sevens team had been winning the Women’s Rugby Africa Sevens Cup in 2018.

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