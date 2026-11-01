In Istanbul, Turkey, Kenyan Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba won the men’s race at the 48th Istanbul Marathon and set a new course record. He covered the 42.195 km distance in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 44 seconds.

New course record

According to Anadolu Agency, Kipchumba bettered the previous record by one minute. It was set in 2019 by another Kenyan, Daniel Kibet, at 2 hours, 9 minutes and 44 seconds.

Second place in the men’s race went to Ethiopian Sufaro Woliyi Kebeto, while Kenyan Vincent Kipyegon Rono finished third. The marathon was organized by Spor Istanbul, a subsidiary of the Istanbul municipality. The course started on the Asian side of the city near the July 15 Martyrs Bridge and ended at Sultanahmet Square.

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Ethiopians took the entire podium

Ethiopian representative Kasanesh Ayenew Baze won the women’s race with a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 40 seconds. Her compatriot Azmera Abreha Gdey finished second, seven seconds behind the winner. Another Ethiopian, Diribe Girko Alemu, took third place with a time of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

Huseyin Can was the best among Turkish athletes in the elite men’s category, taking 11th place in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 53 seconds. Mert Girmalegesse finished 12th, Halil Yasin was 14th, Ahmet Alkanoglu was 15th, and Yavuz Agrali was 16th.

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