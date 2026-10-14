Red Bull team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him in these roles until 2031. Sky Sports News reports.

Contract through 2031

Mekies joined Red Bull in July 2025, moving from the sister team Racing Bulls. This came after the dismissal of Christian Horner, who had led Red Bull for 20 years.

Red Bull shareholders Chalerm Yoovidhya and Mark Mateschitz said the extension reflects their confidence in Mekies' leadership and their shared vision for the team's long-term development. Mekies said he was proud to continue working at Oracle Red Bull Racing and also emphasized the role of Pierre Waché's and Ben Hodgkinson's teams in shaping the team's future.

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The team's position in the season

The news of Mekies' contract came after Red Bull's first two wins of the season: Max Verstappen won the races in Malaysia and Singapore. The team is fourth in the Constructors' Championship and trails third-placed McLaren by seven points.

In August, Verstappen extended his contract with Red Bull until 2030. Isack Hadjar also received a new deal until 2027 after his first season in Milton Keynes. Before joining Red Bull, Mekies worked at Ferrari and the International Automobile Federation.

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