In Wales, the leadership of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is being urged to resign after it announced losses of £18m for the last financial year. According to BBC Sport, the organisation's losses stood at £7.2m a year earlier.

Reasons for the losses and outlook

WRU finance director Gavin Marshall acknowledged that the result was deeply disappointing and said the union's board would take responsibility. The organisation also warned that it forecasts losses of roughly the same scale next year. Former Wales international Alex Cuthbert said the WRU could lose a further £16m.

Rising operating costs, lower ticket sales and reduced spending by fans were cited among the reasons for the latest losses. The WRU said these figures demonstrate that maintaining four professional regions in Wales is financially unviable. The union plans to reduce their number to three from 2028.

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Criticism of the leadership

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart accused the WRU leadership of mismanaging rugby and said chief executive Abi Tierney and the union's board should leave their posts. He linked the financial problems to half-empty stands at the national stadium, leading players moving to England and prolonged uncertainty over the development of Welsh rugby.

Cuthbert also criticised what he sees as a lack of leadership and communication with the public. He believes the WRU should have immediately and clearly explained its intention to reduce the number of professional regions to three, rather than changing its approach from four to two and then back to three.

Stadium in Swansea

Stewart defended the city council's decision to invest £5m in the redevelopment of St Helen's Stadium, despite uncertainty over the future of the Ospreys after June 2028. On 24 October, the Ospreys will play at the renovated venue for the first time in a Welsh derby against the Dragons. According to Stewart, university and local teams will also use the stadium.

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