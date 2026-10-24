In India, the Mumbai Indians cricket team has appointed Kieron Pollard as head coach for the 2027 Indian Premier League season. He will replace Mahela Jayawardene, who left the team last week, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Transition from the coaching staff

Before the new appointment, the 39-year-old Pollard worked as the batting coach on Jayawardene's staff. He played for Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2020 and won the Indian Premier League five times during that period.

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Pollard's experience

Pollard also helped the West Indies national team win the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup title in 2012. In a statement, he said that his experience as a player and coach had given him an understanding of Mumbai Indians' values and the responsibility associated with representing the team.

The new coach said he wants to work closely with the players and coaching staff, develop the team's talent and continue its traditions. Mumbai Indians are tied for first place in IPL history in terms of titles, with five victories, but since their last championship they have missed the playoffs four times in six seasons.

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