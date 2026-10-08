Australia’s rugby team has announced its lineup for the first Bledisloe Cup match against New Zealand, to be played on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland. Australia head coach Les Kiss has named 27-year-old Isaac Henry in the starting lineup, while keeping Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii on the left wing.

As The Guardian reports, Henry will play at outside centre. It will be the fifth Test match for the Queensland Reds player, who made his Australia debut two months ago against Japan in Osaka.

The only change after the win over South Africa

Henry’s return was the only change to Australia’s starting XV compared with the lineup that beat South Africa 42–38 in Perth two weeks ago. Inside centre Hunter Paisami will not play due to a four-week suspension for a high tackle in the match against the reigning world champions.

Len Ikitau, who scored two tries at outside centre in Perth, passed a fitness test after an ankle injury and will play at No. 12. Suaalii, who has played most of his 25 Test matches in the centre, will remain on the left wing. He performed well in the previous match against South Africa, including under high balls.

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Changes on the bench

Australia’s starting forward pack is unchanged, but the bench has been updated. Forwards Tom Hooper and Taniela Tupou have returned to their clubs in Europe, as the two-match Bledisloe Cup series is taking place outside the World Rugby international window. Hooker Josh Nasser, prop Massimo De Lutiis, back-rower Nick Champion de Crespigny and fly-half Declan Meredith have been included among the replacements.

Kiss also changed the ratio of forwards to backs among the replacements from six-two to five-three. In his first five Test matches as Australia coach after Joe Schmidt, Kiss has not suffered a defeat: the team has recorded four wins and one draw.

New Zealand have lost, among others, fly-half Richie Mo’unga and winger Fehi Fineanganofo to injuries ahead of the home match. Mo’unga injured his calf in training and will miss the game in Auckland and the next match of the series in Sydney. New Zealand coach Dave Rennie moved Damian McKenzie from fullback to fly-half and placed Beauden Barrett at fullback. Scott Barrett immediately returned to the starting lineup after a break during which he recovered from foot and back problems.

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