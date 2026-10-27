In China, energy drink producer Dongpeng and dairy company Mengniu have ended cooperation with French footballer Kylian Mbappé after a video spread online in which he allegedly jokes about former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. France 24 reports this.

Company statements

Dongpeng said it adheres to a zero-tolerance policy toward behavior that offends national feelings and is immediately ending all cooperation with Mbappé.

Mengniu, which France 24 calls China’s largest dairy producer, also announced the immediate termination of its partnership with the Real Madrid and France national team player. The company said it does not accept words or actions that may offend the feelings of the Chinese people.

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The video and reaction

After the video emerged, Mbappé allegedly said that the funniest meme he had seen was an image with his face superimposed on a portrait of a person he called a Chinese dictator. According to France 24, this was likely a reference to a meme featuring Mao Zedong.

AFP Fact Check was unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the video. After the brands’ statements, the topic of Dongpeng ending cooperation with Mbappé became the most popular on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

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