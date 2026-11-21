"Kyiv-Basket" secured a home victory over "Zaporizhzhia" in a game from the seventh round of the Super League basketball regular season. Valery Plekhanov’s team finished the game with a score of 86–71, avenging their crushing defeat at the hands of their opponent in the first round.

Kyiv’s early

surge and the visitors’ comeback attempt

The game at the capital’s “Veneto” sports complex began with a 7–1 run by the home team. Zaporizhzhia gradually closed the gap but ended the first quarter trailing 19–23.

The second quarter proved decisive, with “Kyiv-Basket” winning it 32–14. Plekhanov’s team extended their lead to 22 points and went into halftime with a 55–33 lead.

After the break, “Zaporizhzhia” tried to reignite the game, opening the third quarter with an 8–0 run. The visitors won that stretch 21–12 and cut the deficit to 13 points.

However, in the final ten minutes, the Kyiv team did not allow their opponents to close the gap any further. The home team won the final quarter 19–17 and secured the victory.

"Kyiv-Basket" – "Zaporizhzhia" – 86:71 (23:19, 32:14, 12:21, 19:17)

Who Was the Standout Player

Javion May was the standout player for the winning team. In 38 minutes on the court, he scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and made seven steals.

Kabatsyura, who scored 16 points, and Kholod, with 13 points, also played effectively.

For “Zaporizhzhia,” Julian Powell was the standout, recording a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Iledzhi added another 19 points.

One of the key factors in the victory was better execution on fast breaks following the opponent’s turnovers. The Kyiv team scored 29 points off Zaporizhzhia’s turnovers, while the visitors scored only 13.

What’s Next

On Sunday, November 22, “Kyiv-Basket” will face “Dnipro.” The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.

"Zaporizhzhia" will play against "Kharkiv Sokoly" on the same day. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m.

This was reported with reference to the Ukrainian Basketball Federation (FBU).

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