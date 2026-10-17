Kyiv Sokil earned its second landslide victory in the Continental Cup

Kyiv’s “Sokil” defeated Lithuania’s “Energia” 4–1 in the first round of the 2026–27 Continental Hockey Cup. This marks the Ukrainian team’s second lopsided victory in the tournament.

The Ukrainian powerhouse took the lead midway through the first period. It was Ratushny who took the initiative, moved past the defenders, and fired the puck past the far post. The home team responded at the start of the second 20-minute period—Ruzhnikov scored on a rebound during a prolonged attack.

But midway through the period, Ratushny put “Sokil” back in the lead. This time, he scored from the neutral zone. And in the third 20-minute period, the capital’s powerhouse finished off “Energia” with two more goals: Mazur put the puck over the line from close range, and Sidorenko finished off a pass from behind the net.

“Sokil” secured its second victory in two rounds. The fate of their spot in the next round will be decided in the final round. The Ukrainian champion’s opponent will be Latvia’s “Mogo,” which has also recorded two wins.

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