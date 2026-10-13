In the United Kingdom, David Kogan, chair of the Independent Football Regulator, said he would resign if he faced political pressure over the body's response to the Manchester City case. An independent commission found the club guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules over nine years, but the decision is being appealed.

As The Guardian reports, Kogan stressed that neither he nor the regulator had faced political pressure in this or any other case. According to him, the regulator's independence and his personal independence are absolute, and interference in the body's work would be grounds for his resignation.

Powers regarding club owners

Kogan explained that the legislation allows the regulator to vet club owners, directors and executives, as well as assess whether owners meet the requirements to continue running teams. To do so, the regulator must gather detailed information, conduct checks and take legal advice into account.

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If an owner fails the assessment under the criteria of integrity, honesty and financial soundness, the regulator may force the club to be sold. If the independent commission's decision in the Manchester City case is upheld after the appeal, this could potentially apply to Abu Dhabi United Group, which owns the club.

The financial state of English football

Kogan made the statement during the presentation of the State of the Game report on the financial challenges facing the English football system. It states that 94% of the 116 clubs under the regulator's oversight recorded financial losses in the 2025–26 season. At the same time, the top-division club with the highest revenues earns 605 times more than the National League club with the lowest revenues.

Kogan also called on the Premier League and the English Football League to reach an agreement on redistributing funds. He said that parachute payments to clubs relegated from the Premier League are increasingly distorting the system. The Premier League said that its recent proposal for financial redistribution to the EFL reportedly amounts to £320 million per season.

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