World Rugby has appointed former professional tennis player and US Tennis Association executive Megan Rose as managing director of the 2031 Men's Rugby World Cup, which will be held in the United States for the first time. The Guardian reports.

Rose called the appointment a great honor and said that the Rugby World Cup is one of the landmark events in global sport. According to her, the 2031 tournament provides an opportunity to bring millions more Americans into rugby and ensure a lasting impact on the development of the sport in the country.

Experience in tennis

During her sporting career, Rose earned All-American status five times while representing the University of Miami and also became a national indoor champion. She competed on the WTA Tour before coaching Princeton University's women's tennis team, which won the Ivy League championship.

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Rose later worked at the WTA and the US Tennis Association. At the USTA, she served as managing director of major tournaments and led the US Olympic tennis team.

Tournaments in the US and Australia

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said that Rose's experience in staging sporting events, her vision and her knowledge of the US sports market make her a suitable candidate for the project.

Australia will host the next two Rugby World Cups: the men's tournament in 2027 and the women's tournament in 2029. The United States will host the men's tournament in 2031 and the Women's Rugby World Cup in 2033. More than 68,000 spectators attended the South Africa–New Zealand match in Baltimore, setting a US attendance record for a rugby union match.

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