Andrey Solomatin, a former player for CSKA, Lokomotiv, and the Russian national team, has stated that he has rejoined the war against Ukraine. He made this announcement to Russian propaganda media.

Solomatin claims that since August 2023, he has been fighting in the war as part of the “Española” terrorist unit. After that, he allegedly ran his own charitable foundation.

“I recently signed another contract. Some of my former comrades joined Bars-22 ‘Tiger,’ which is part of the 55th Marine Division. That’s when I decided to become a combat unit within that division as well. I’ll mainly be working as part of a mobile fire group. Our detachment has a countermeasures company and a company that operates directly on the “front lines” against UAVs. There are temporary observation posts in key strategic areas.

Overall, 70–80% of the personnel are from Primorye. We’ve served in the Donetsk, Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod sectors; now we’re in Zaporizhzhia. And I have to live up to that level of combat readiness. We’re making history—it’s a huge responsibility,” said 51-year-old Solomatin.

Solomatin played 13 matches for the Russian national team and scored one goal. He participated in the 2002 World Cup.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated the star of the “Bad, bad, doesn’t matter” meme.

Earlier, a star of a Russian TV series was eliminated on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also eliminated a Russian world champion in ice climbing.

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