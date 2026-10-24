Former Pakistan T20 captain Salman Ali Agha has returned to the team for a home series of two Test matches against Sri Lanka. The 14-player squad also includes left-arm spinner Ali Usman, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Return after the England series

In August, Agha and Usman were among seven players who were dropped from the squad midway through the series after Pakistan lost two Test matches to England. Agha was also removed as the team's T20 captain and was not included in the squad for the October T20 series against Sri Lanka.

However, the 32-year-old Agha performed successfully in one-day internationals against Sri Lanka, scoring a century last Sunday. The first Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on November 9 in Rawalpindi.

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Newcomers in the squad

Babar Azam will remain Pakistan's captain. The team will try to recover after a 0-3 defeat to England in the Test series.

Pakistan reshuffled its batting lineup, calling up Samir Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Sulaiman for the first time. Shan Masood, who scored 95 runs in the third Test against England last month, was not included in the squad.

The squad also includes Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ggori, Razalla, Saad Baig and Saud Shakeel.

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