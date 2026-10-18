Former footballer and coach Robert Podoliński, after speaking with Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik, described his new muscle injury as minor. As Interia Sport reports, Podoliński remains in contact with the player and spoke with him about his health condition.

Assessment of the footballer’s condition

Podoliński told WP SportoweFakty that Milik’s injury is mild. According to him, it is a mechanical injury — an ordinary muscle strain that should not cause concern.

He also noted that he maintains regular contact with the footballer. According to Interia Sport, Podoliński and Milik prepared for the season together.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier, the tuttojuve.com portal reported that the striker had suffered a new muscle strain, forcing him to interrupt rehabilitation again. The Interia Sport article notes that this information raised concerns about a possible lengthy absence for the player.

Situation at Juventus

According to the publication, Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti did not include the 32-year-old Milik in the team’s squad for league and European cup matches. The new injury temporarily complicates the striker’s return to play.

The footballer’s brother, Łukasz Milik, who works as an official at Górnik Zabrze, stated that Arkadiusz Milik had made significant efforts to return to football after previous health problems.

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