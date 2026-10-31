Coventry defeated Sunderland 3-1 on October 31 in a Premier League match at the Coventry Building Society Arena and moved out of the relegation zone. It was Frank Lampard's team's third league victory this season, Sky Sports reports.

Three goals for the hosts

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring in the 17th minute, netting his first Premier League goal with a shot from outside the penalty area. Before the break, Taiwo Awoniyi doubled the hosts' advantage: he won the ball from Luke O'Nien, entered the penalty area and scored. It was his first league goal since joining the club in the summer.

In the 52nd minute, Jack Rudoni scored Coventry's third goal. His shot from outside the penalty area was deflected by Omar Alderete, changing the ball's trajectory and leaving goalkeeper Robin Roefs with no chance.

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The penalty did not change the outcome

Sunderland reduced the deficit in the 67th minute when Enzo Le Fée converted a penalty awarded after Ethan Pinnock handled the ball in the penalty area. It was the team's first Premier League goal since September 20. In stoppage time, Alderete received a second yellow card, leaving the visitors with a numerical disadvantage.

After the defeat, Régis Le Bris' team remains at the bottom of the standings. Coventry moved out of the bottom three, overtaking, among others, Manchester United.

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