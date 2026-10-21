Lancashire have not offered a new contract to 44-year-old cricketer James Anderson, England’s record wicket-taker in Test cricket. As BBC Sport reports, the decision could mean the end of his 26-year professional career.

Playing in 2027 is in question

Anderson decided to continue playing for Lancashire after ending his international career in 2024. Last season, he captained the team in the County Championship.

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Lancashire finished the season second from bottom in the second division of the competition. According to The Times, as cited by BBC Sport, Anderson will not have the opportunity to play at Old Trafford in 2027 — in the summer when he turns 45.

The athlete’s future is unknown

Anderson took 704 wickets in Test matches. It is currently unknown whether he will decide to retire or try to continue his career with another county.

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