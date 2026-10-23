Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan will miss the second Twenty20 international match against New Zealand, which will take place in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced this on Friday, October 23.

Injury in the first match

The 28-year-old player sustained a low-grade right adductor muscle injury during the opening match of the five-game series between India and New Zealand on Thursday. India won that match by four wickets. The first match opened the Twenty20 series between the two national teams.

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Player's recovery

According to Channel NewsAsia, the BCCI medical team is monitoring Kishan's recovery from the injury. At the time of the BCCI announcement, the player had been ruled out only for the second match of the series. The next game in Christchurch will be the second for both teams in the five-match contest.

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