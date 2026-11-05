India's cricket team defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first match of the One Day International series in Auckland, New Zealand. Virat Kohli scored 74 runs and became the highest scorer of the rain-interrupted match at Eden Park, Dawn reports.

Kohli scored 74 runs

Due to rain, India had to score 143 runs under the shortened Duckworth-Lewis regulations and reached the target with 56 balls remaining. With this victory, the Indian team took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Kohli came to the crease late in the first over after Rohit Sharma was dismissed without scoring. From 51 balls, he hit 13 fours and one six. Kohli completed his 80th ODI half-century off 35 balls.

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Together with team captain Shubman Gill, Kohli put on a partnership of 113 runs. Gill scored 37 runs from 56 balls. Rain interrupted the chase in the 11th over at 54-1, and then again after the 12th over. After play resumed, India needed 79 runs from 20 overs. Jacob Duffy took three wickets for New Zealand.

New Zealand scored 185 runs

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to field. The start of the match was delayed by 10 minutes due to brief rain. New Zealand finished their innings with 185 runs all out in the 41st over.

Tim Seifert was New Zealand's top scorer with 38 runs. He replaced Devon Conway, who suffered a concussion after colliding with Matt Henry during training on Tuesday. Glenn Phillips scored 30 runs, Daryl Mitchell 28, and Blair Tickner 34 from 23 balls. For India, Arshdeep Singh took four wickets and Gurnoor Brar took three. The second match of the series will take place in Wellington on Saturday.

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