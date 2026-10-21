In France, Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. The 25-year-old footballer sustained the injury in the home Champions League match against Barcelona, which PSG won 4-2.

Surgery in the coming days

The French club said that Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days but did not provide a timeline for his recovery. As Sky Sports reports, the player will definitely miss the away Champions League match against Aston Villa on 8 December due to the injury. The injury also casts doubt on his return to the pitch before the end of the season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other injured PSG players

Last season, Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League Player of the Season. He has also been nominated for the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a campaign in which he helped PSG win the Champions League for the second consecutive time and claim the French championship title.

Ousmane Dembélé, the current Ballon d'Or holder, and team captain Marquinhos were also injured in the match against Barcelona. According to the club's statement, both footballers have thigh injuries and will undergo treatment over the next few weeks.

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