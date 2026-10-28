In the United Kingdom, Philadelphia Eagles NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts played a game after a blood clot was found in his calf, and was later diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and multiple clots in both lungs. The Philadelphia Eagles said he is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Treatment involves taking blood-thinning medication, and expectations for his recovery are positive, BBC Sport reports.

Clot detected before game in London

On October 4, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams, another player stepped on Hurts' left calf. The quarterback finished the game and reported the issue to the team on October 8. He trained fully during the week and received treatment on Thursday and Friday.

On October 10, the Eagles arrived in London, where Hurts visited Cleveland Clinic that evening. An ultrasound detected a superficial clot in a calf vein, but doctors cleared him to play the following day. On October 11, he played the full game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and later took the return flight with the team.

In that game, Hurts threw for 220 yards and one touchdown pass. The Jacksonville Jaguars won 19:17.

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Repeat examination changed the diagnosis

On October 14, after daily treatment, a repeat ultrasound showed that the clot had moved, and Hurts was ruled out of the next game. On October 19, the Eagles and the player's agent said in a joint statement that further examinations had detected deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary embolism.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said the league has no separate protocol for such cases, but described the medical staff's actions as “extremely cautious” and expressed full confidence in how the Eagles handled the situation. The NFL Players Association, NFLPA, initially called for a full investigation, and later the NFL and NFLPA said they were jointly reviewing the circumstances of the case.

NFL international games

Dr Nico Mihic, the local medical coordinator for the next NFL international game in Madrid on November 8, noted that blood clots among athletes are uncommon. According to him, decisions on physical activity, sleep or a long flight after a clot is detected are made individually.

Hurts' case has increased attention to medical support for players during NFL international games. This season, the league is holding a record nine games outside the United States.

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