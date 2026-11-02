Baltimore Ravens NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson will undergo surgery on his right thumb. The team’s head coach, Jesse Minter, said the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player will be placed on injured reserve for at least the next four games, Sky Sports News reports.

Injury on the first offensive play

Jackson injured his throwing hand on the Ravens’ very first offensive play in the game against the Buffalo Bills, which ended in a 10–36 loss for Baltimore. Bills defender Greg Rousseau struck him on the hand.

After the game, when asked whether the injury could end Jackson’s season, Minter said: “We’ll see.” The quarterback returned to the field after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Quarterback problems

In the first half, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also suffered a toe injury. This led to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, the third option at the position, taking the field. He completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and threw one interception.

After the loss, Baltimore has a 4–4 record and sits in last place in the AFC North. The team will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. The NFL trade deadline falls on November 10, so the club can still turn to the transfer market.

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