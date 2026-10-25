The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-10 in the first NFL regular-season game held in Paris, France. Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers surpassed Peyton Manning in career touchdown passes during the game and moved into third place in league history.

Rodgers’ historic pass

According to Sky Sports News, Rodgers surpassed Manning’s mark of 539 touchdown passes in the first half of the game. He threw a four-yard pass to tight end Darnell Washington, who scored the first touchdown in the history of NFL games in Paris.

Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 212 yards and threw one touchdown pass in the game. Jaylen Warren gained 101 yards on 18 rushing attempts. DK Metcalf caught two passes for 56 yards, including a 51-yard reception that preceded Washington’s touchdown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Decisive moments of the game

Chris Boswell converted all three of his field-goal attempts for Pittsburgh. His 28-yard kick scored the first points in NFL history in Paris, while a 47-yard field goal late in the second quarter gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 30 of 38 passes for 278 yards, threw one touchdown pass to Devaughn Vele and was intercepted in the second half. New Orleans had an opportunity to cut the deficit, but Daniel Carlson missed a 52-yard field goal with 10 minutes remaining. After the win, Pittsburgh have a 5-2 record, while the Saints are 2-5.

The game at Stade de France was attended by 78,488 spectators. Paris became one of three new host cities for NFL international games in the 2026 season, along with Melbourne and Rio de Janeiro.

Read us on