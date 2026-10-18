Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was placed on injured reserve after a superficial blood clot was discovered in his calf. Due to this status, the Super Bowl LIX MVP will miss at least four games. As The Guardian reports, the club initially ruled Hurts out for the upcoming game against Carolina.

Injury in the Rams game

The club said Hurts injured his calf on October 4 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams when it was struck by a cleat. He reported the injury to the Eagles' medical staff after practice on October 8. The next day, the quarterback returned to practice before the team flew to London for a game against Jacksonville.

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Examination in London

An ultrasound examination was conducted on October 10 after the team's arrival in London and a pregame workout. It revealed a superficial blood clot. The club's medical staff and doctors in London concluded that Hurts could play safely and that activity and mobility were important. Doctors also recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours after the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.

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