Addo-Carr’s laboratory test returned negative — ABC News Australia

In Australia, a laboratory analysis of a saliva sample from rugby league player Josh Addo-Carr following a roadside drug test returned negative. Police expect that they will take no further action against the 31-year-old athlete, but his future with the Parramatta Eels club remains uncertain, ABC News Australia reports.

Club decision

On Monday, Addo-Carr met with Eels management at a board meeting to respond to reports of a possible breach. The club said that the player and his legal team were given an opportunity to present their position, and a decision would be made after the explanations are considered.

The athlete’s lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, thanked the club for allowing time for explanations. According to him, the defence views the negative result of the repeat test positively, and Addo-Carr remains committed to the Parramatta Eels. Asked about the player appearing for the club in 2027, the lawyer said that was a matter for the Eels to decide.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Test in Newtown

According to New South Wales Police, at about 23:10 on Friday, September 11, 2026, a patrol stopped a vehicle on Enmore Road in Newtown for a random test. The driver’s breath test was negative. A preliminary saliva test reportedly returned a positive indication for cocaine, after which an oral fluid sample was sent for forensic examination.

The laboratory result later returned negative. Addo-Carr scored 27 tries during his first two seasons with the Parramatta Eels. Nearly two years ago, Canterbury dismissed him after a positive cocaine test.

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