Spanish Barcelona footballer Lamine Yamal has won the award for the world’s best young footballer for the third consecutive time at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. As Interia Sport reports, he received his first such award in 2024 and subsequently confirmed this status twice.

Third consecutive award

In the 2025/26 season, Yamal was one of Barcelona’s leaders. The Catalan club defended its Spanish championship title and won the country’s Super Cup.

In 2026, the footballer also became a world champion with the Spain national team. In the final, the Spanish team defeated the reigning titleholders, Argentina’s national team.

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During the presentation of the youth award, Yamal remained among the contenders for the ceremony’s main prize, the Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid and Harry Kane of Bayern Munich were also competing for it.

Women’s category

Vicky López won in the women’s category. She plays for Barcelona’s women’s team alongside Ewa Pajor.

On the eve of the ceremony, Barcelona, with Yamal in the lineup, lost 1-2 to Real Madrid in El Clásico at Camp Nou. According to the publication, the 19-year-old footballer had an unsuccessful match and could not help his team avoid defeat.

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