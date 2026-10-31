McLaren driver Lando Norris set the fastest time in the third and final practice session of the Mexico City Grand Prix in Mexico City, Mexico, beating Mercedes representative Kimi Antonelli by just 0.001 seconds. Sky Sports reports.

Battle for pole position

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in both Friday practice sessions, but on Saturday he was around one tenth of a second slower than Norris and Antonelli. Norris's teammate Oscar Piastri finished fourth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was 0.351 seconds behind the best time. The Dutch driver will not be able to start from pole position regardless of the qualifying result: he received a one-place grid penalty for a collision with Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson in the second practice session. The stewards called the incident unacceptable, and both drivers acknowledged that the collision was unnecessary and clumsy.

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Replacement at Haas

Before the final practice session, Haas replaced Esteban Ocon with reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa for the rest of the weekend. The team did not explain the reasons for the decision but confirmed that the Frenchman is not ill.

Hirakawa, a 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, finished 19th in practice and was six tenths of a second slower than his teammate Oliver Bearman. Haas previously announced that Ocon will leave the team at the end of the season after two years with the American outfit, and Brazilian driver Rafael Camara will replace him.

Antonelli can clinch the world championship title early in Sunday's race if he finishes at least ninth.

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