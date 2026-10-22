Former Dutch soccer player Edgar Davids, known for his performances at the highest level, has become an ambassador for the Russian betting company Winline, which is subject to sanctions. Davids has thus begun a partnership with the Russian betting organization, which has been embroiled in a scandal due to its status as a sanctioned entity.

Davids’ Collaboration with the Russians

Davids became the face of a large-scale campaign by the Russian bookmaker, which kicked off with the premiere of a new video.

It is worth noting that in 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a decision by the National Security and Defense Council imposing sanctions against bookmakers linked to Russia, including Winline.

Edgar Davids: What We Know

Edgar Davids, 53, is one of the most famous Dutch soccer players of his generation. During his career, he played for Ajax, Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Inter, and Tottenham.

While with Ajax, Davids won the Champions League in 1995 and was named Dutch champion three times. With Juventus, he won the Italian league three times.

Davids represented the Netherlands national team at the 1998 World Cup and three European Championships.

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