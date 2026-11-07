Former Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky praised the Canadian government's decision not to issue visas to Russian hockey players to participate in the World Junior Championship. In his opinion, the Canadian authorities did the right thing by denying the Russian national team entry into the tournament.

“I understand the prime minister’s position; he did the right thing. He took a stand and made it clear. I think many players and ordinary Canadians feel the same way,” Gretzky said.

He emphasized that nobody likes war.

“We hope it will end, and we would have preferred that it never started in the first place,” noted the former hockey player, whose family hails from what is now Ukraine.

As a reminder, Lukashenko’s favorite team was barred from participating in the World Hockey Championships.

As a reminder, Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov was not granted permission to return to international competition, even under neutral status. Consequently, the athlete will not be able to participate in international events for the time being.

The European Archery Federation (World Archery Europe, WAE) will lift restrictions on the Russian Archery Federation, its athletes, teams, and officials as of January 1, 2027.

Russian ski jumper Evgeny Klimov has been granted permission to compete in international events during the 2026–27 season. FIS has added him to the list of individual neutral athletes, even though, after the start of the full-scale war, Klimov attended a pro-war rally in Moscow and appeared in public wearing the “Z” symbol.

Read us on