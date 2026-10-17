Legia draw with Cracovia and remain unbeaten — Interia Sport

In Krakow, Poland, Cracovia drew 1:1 with Warsaw’s Legia in the 11th round of the Ekstraklasa. Marek Papszun’s team have not lost any of their 11 matches in the 2026/27 season and, according to Interia Sport, remain the league’s only unbeaten team.

First-half goals

The visitors opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Paweł Wszołek received the ball on the right flank and passed it into the centre, where Michał Szewczyk controlled the ball, escaped his marker and accurately struck at Sebastian Madejski’s goal.

Cracovia equalised before the break. In the 44th minute, Gustav Henriksson passed to Lasse Nordås, who delivered an accurate long-range shot. Legia goalkeeper Otto Hindrich was unable to save the ball, and the first half ended 1:1.

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Chances after the break

In the second half, the hosts tried to take the lead. In the 49th minute, Otar Kakabadze shot, but the ball was blocked by Rafał Augustyniak. Legia responded with a chance for Rafał Adamski, but the forward shot over the bar.

In the 81st minute, Adamski struck after a pass from Bohdan Viunnyk, but Madejski stopped the shot on the goal line. In added time, Damian Szymański had a chance to snatch victory for the Warsaw team, but Cracovia’s goalkeeper managed to save his shot. The match ended 1:1.

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