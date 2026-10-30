In Poland, national team libero Jakub Popiwczak said that players did not have enough time to rest after the international season before the start of club competitions. As Interia Sport reports, the volleyball player spoke about this in an interview with the Polish Press Agency.

According to Popiwczak, after a large number of matches, emotional strain and a lengthy European Championship, he expected three weeks of vacation followed by time for a gradual return to the club rhythm. Instead, in his assessment, players moved almost without a break from one demanding cycle to another. The libero noted that volleyball players have to adapt to such a schedule.

National team results and the start of the club season

Last season, Poland's national team, led by Nikola Grbić, won the Nations League and defended its European champion title. Popiwczak plays for Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie, which also includes numerous national team footballers.

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The team from Zawiercie started the season unsuccessfully, losing its opening match to GKS Katowice 0:3 — 24:26, 23:25, 22:25. Later, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie lost to Bogdanka LUK Lublin in the Polish Super Cup match, 0:3, with set scores of 32:34, 20:25, 18:25.

The team is preparing for the season

Popiwczak explained that many players arrived at the club virtually immediately after national team matches. Tomasz Fornal and Jakub Kochanowski also joined Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie before the start of the season. The volleyball player noted that opponents are especially determined to beat the team, which he called “Galácticos.”

The mood in the team improved after a victory over PGE Projekt Warsaw — 18:25, 25:22, 25:17, 25:21. Popiwczak stressed that this result does not mean the team is ready for all challenges, but expressed confidence that, through further work, the club will be ready for the key stages of the season.

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