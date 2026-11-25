Following the break for national team matches, European club competition resumed. As is customary, the Champions League kicked off the week of action with the latest round of group stage matches.

Real Madrid put on a goal-scoring spectacle after halftime in their match against PSV. Admittedly, things didn’t start out so optimistically: the hosts were trailing after a penalty kick by Ivan Perišić in the 32nd minute, and their attacking play wasn’t yielding the desired results.

However, after halftime, José Mourinho’s team completely turned the game around. First, Federico Valverde equalized, then Jude Bellingham put Madrid ahead, and just four minutes later, Kylian Mbappé extended the lead. The Frenchman later scored his second goal, and Vinícius Júnior put the finishing touch on the rout, making the score 5–1.

The match between Manchester City and Napoli was a special one for Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian returned to the Etihad Stadium as an opponent of the English club for which he had played for nine years. During that time, he became one of the most important players in City’s history, winning six Premier League titles and the Champions League. That’s why the midfielder’s appearance at the familiar stadium stirred up special emotions among the fans. Before the match began, they welcomed the former captain with applause, and banners in his honor could be seen in the stands.

The match itself ended in a 2–2 draw. Napoli took the lead twice thanks to goals by Rasmus Højlund and Noah Lang, but the home team found a way to equalize each time. Buaadi and Ryan Sherki scored for Manchester City.

Deniz Gül secured the victory for Galatasaray over Aston Villa, but his goal was memorable not only for its significance to the match. In the 77th minute, the forward finished off an attack by the Istanbul side, but while battling for position, Gül was kicked in the face by Nicholas Jackson. Despite this, the player managed to finish the play and send the ball into the net. After celebrating, he noticed blood on his face and sought medical attention.

After receiving treatment, Gül returned to the field with a bandage on his nose and finished the match. His goal ultimately proved decisive, and Galatasaray managed to hold on to a narrow lead over the English club. Interestingly, this marks the Turkish team’s third consecutive victory in the Champions League, and they have climbed into the top 16 of the standings after suffering two losses to start the tournament.

The next matchday of the Champions League takes place today, and during it, Shakhtar will face a very formidable opponent—Turkey’s Fenerbahçe.

Ukrainian referees have been assigned to matches in the Europa League and the Conference League.

Shakhtar dropped points again: Livyi Bereg snatched a draw from the UPL leader.

Mykhailo Mudryk responded sharply to criticism of his interview with Gordon.

Earlier, Mudryk suggested that meldonium entered his system while he was in Ukraine.

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