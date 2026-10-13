Lille Demands Punishment Following Defender's Serious Injury and Threatens Legal Action

The French club "Lille" is considering filing a lawsuit following a serious injury to its defender, Tiago Santos. The Portuguese player tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee during a French league match against Le Havre.

The player sustained the injury after a tackle by Le Havre midfielder Amir Richardson. The referee called the foul but did not even show the Moroccan player a yellow card. Lille believes the incident warranted a harsher punishment—a red card.

The club has already appealed to the French Professional Football League, demanding that the incident be referred to the disciplinary committee. Team management is also exploring possible legal action to seek compensation for the harm caused to the player.

“The circumstances of the incident and the lack of any sanction raise serious questions for the club. The club is exploring all possible legal avenues and reserves the right to take any necessary legal action to obtain compensation for the harm caused,” reads a statement from Lille.

For Santos, this is already the second serious cruciate ligament injury of his career. Two years ago, he injured the ligament in his left knee. Now the defender will once again have to undergo a lengthy recovery, which will likely cause him to miss the rest of the season.

This season, the Portuguese player has appeared in seven matches across all competitions and scored two goals. His contract with Lille runs through the summer of 2029.

Source: BBC

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