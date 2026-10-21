In Japan, Taiwanese table tennis player Lin Tzu-yu won the Asian Para Games gold medal in singles for the second consecutive time. In the Class 10 final, she defeated compatriot Tian Xiao-wen 11-4, 11-7, 11-2.

Final lasts 13 minutes

The decisive match at the Aichi-Nagoya Games lasted 13 minutes. Lin’s victory secured gold and silver medals for Taiwan in the event, Taipei Times reports.

Lin and Tian, who have long competed together in doubles, had secured the top two places on the podium for Taiwan even before the final. Both athletes won their semifinal matches on Tuesday.

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Repeat of the 2023 final

Lin also defeated Tian in the final of the previous Asian Para Games, held in Hangzhou, China, in 2023. She then won two gold medals — in singles and mixed doubles — as well as silver in women’s doubles alongside Tian.

Before the current final, Tian said she was happy about the opportunity to play against her partner and hoped that both would show their best game.

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