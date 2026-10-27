England’s rugby league team have included Jez Litten and Morgan Knowles in the starting line-up for their World Cup match against Papua New Guinea in Wollongong, Australia. Brad O’Neill was not included in the 19-player squad for the match, BBC Sport reports.

Changes to the line-up

Litten of Hull KR will play at hooker. He will replace O’Neill, who wore the number nine shirt in England’s previous match against France. O’Neill, who was named Super League player of the year in 2026, is listed among the reserves but did not make the 19-player match squad.

Dolphins loose forward Knowles returns to the starting line-up after missing the first two matches with a calf injury. He will replace Victor Radley, who will start on the bench. Warrington winger Matty Ashton, who was brought in for the match against France, has retained his place in the squad. Wigan’s Zach Eckersley has again not been included in the match squad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Semi-final chances

The England v Papua New Guinea match in Group B-C is scheduled for Friday, 30 October, with kick-off at 09:05 GMT. England need to win to keep their chances of reaching the semi-finals alive and must also wait for Tonga to beat Samoa in their match on 1 November.

If Samoa beat Tonga, England will be eliminated from the tournament due to an inferior head-to-head result against Tonga. If Tonga win, the points difference between England and Samoa will be decisive: England currently trail Samoa by 68 points. After losing 12-30 to Tonga, England thrashed France 82-0.

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